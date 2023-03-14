The New York Jets made their first splash in NFL free agency, agreeing Tuesday with wide receiver Allen Lazard on a four-year contract. Lazard, who played five seasons with the Green Bay Packers, was reportedly among four players on a wish list Aaron Rodgers submitted to the Jets as he contemplates accepting a trade to the team.

Whether Rodgers is his quarterback in New York or not, we’ll examine how Lazard fits with the Jets.

Signed by the Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018, Lazard landed a four-year deal worth $44 million with the Jets. He’s guaranteed $22 million.

BREAKING: #Jets are signing FA WR Allen Lazard to a 4-year, $44M deal with $22M guaranteed, sources tell @thescore. Lazard comes off his best season, totaling 60/788/6 in 15 games with #Packers. This deal should also get things to the finish line with Aaron Rodgers and the Jets. pic.twitter.com/wOmAbEe0pC — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2023

The 27-year-old caught an NFL career-high 60 passes in 2022, 51 for either a first down (45) or touchdown (six).

Lazard has a solid on-field connection with Rodgers. According to several reports, Rodgers submitted a wish list of players he’d like the Jets to sign, including Odell Beckham Jr., Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Lazard.

The Jets and Packers are still waiting for Rodgers to decide if he wants to play for New York. Jets brass, including owner Woody Johnson, met with the 39-year-old last week in California after receiving permission from the Packers. There are reports that Jets players are frustrated with Rodgers and are eager for him to make a decision.

That said, let’s look at how Lazard will fit in with the Jets.

Allen Lazard signing means Corey Davis will likely be cut by Jets

By signing Allen Lazard, the Jets are effectively saying goodbye to respected veteran receiver Corey Davis. The Jets will save $10.5 million on the salary cap by releasing Davis, who’s entering the final season of a three-year contract.

Like Davis, Lazard is a tall (6-foot-5) and physical target. He’s also an effective run blocker, which is valued highly by coach Robert Saleh in the Jets scheme.

Lazard has been more effective the past two seasons than Davis. That’s due in part to Davis struggling to stay on the field, missing 12 games in two seasons as a Jet. Lazard had 100 receptions and 14 touchdowns the past two years; Davis had 66 catches and six TDs.

Allen Lazard should fit nicely with Jets wide receivers Garrett Wilson, Elijah Moore

The Jets receiving corps is shaping up to be very good in 2023. Lazard is a proven professional, adept at making tough catches over the middle and getting in the end zone. He should slot in nicely alongside Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore.

Wilson was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2022, establishing Jets records for most receptions (83) and receiving yards (1,103) by a rookie. He’s an absolute stud and could reach greater heights if Rodgers or another proven veteran replaces Zach Wilson at quarterback this season.

Should opposing defenses double Wilson, that will create more opportunities for Lazard and Moore. Given Lazard’s proven success, this could open things up for Moore, who underperformed and asked for a trade during the 2022 season but who has an electric skill set. Sharing the field with Wilson and Lazard should give Moore the opportunity to break through in his third NFL season.

The Jets will need to backfill behind their big three receivers. Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith already have been released and Denzel Mims has not shown much in his first three seasons.

Will Allen Lazard help convince Aaron Rodgers to join the Jets?

So, here’s a real X-factor in the Lazard signing: Will his addition help Rodgers decide to accept a trade to New York?

Aaron Rodgers ➡️ Allen Lazard 🎯 Highlights from last season, to get hyped for what’s to come 😤#Jets | #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/5MsAQHl3PU — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) March 14, 2023

One would have to think the two have spoken about this. And if the wish list is more fact than fiction, it can’t be anything but a positive that Lazard signed with the Jets.

However, if Rodgers doesn’t come to New York, the Lazard signing is still an excellent one for the Jets. He upgrades a position of strength on the roster and should succeed no matter whom the quarterback is next season.

But, yeah, until there’s a decision by his quarterback from Green Bay, the Lazard link to Rodgers will continue to be scrutinized.