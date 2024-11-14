In the wacky world that is Deion Sanders, you get things like this: Adam Schefter talking about Sanders going in tandem with his son, Shedeur, to an NFL team. And you have Sanders talking about behind-the-scenes hijinks to get his son, and Travis Hunter, to the team Sanders prefers. If you’re finished shaking your head, here is a ranking of the best spots for a Deion-Shedeur NFL team-up.

First, it needs to be said this whole thing is borderline silliness. Think about it. The only teams that might be willing to pair an unproven NFL head coach with an unproven NFL quarterback — whose father would be making decisions about his playing time — are desperate and terrible organizations. At the top of the list are the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders playing cat and mouse with NFL

Now, keep in mind, Deion has already said he will try to block any NFL team from drafting his son if Deion doesn’t approve of the organization, according to his comments on Speak via ClutchPoints.

“Yeah, but I’m not gonna do it publicly,” Deion said. “I’d do it privately. And with Travis [Hunter] as well.”

Now, add these things together. Why would Deion take his son to a bad NFL franchise? Oh, maybe Deion’s ego is so big he might think he could turn it around if he has control. What a mess this is, and it hasn’t happened yet.

He are the rankings of the top Deion-Shedeur fake landing spots.

1. Las Vegas Raiders

This is all about glitz and showbiz, which would seem to fit Deion’s personality. And it might be of interest because the Raiders’ organization isn’t in the pits like the others.

Also, the Raiders have two not-ready-for-prime-time players at the quarterback position in Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew. A talent like Shedeur Sanders could brush them to the side in quick order. I’m sure Deion would like that.

Mike Greenberg bought into the Vegas destination wedding on Get Up via on3.com.

“The team a lot of people are going to look at is going to be Vegas,” Greenberg said. “For the conversation you’re having. They figure to have a high pick, they need a quarterback, they got shut out last year. There were six quarterbacks that went ahead of their pick. They weren’t expecting that. They didn’t get the guy they wanted. [Tom] Brady is there now. I think that’s a place a lot of people are gonna be looking.”

Harry Douglass added, “I think the Tom Brady angle of it is very important because Shedeur Sanders trained and worked out with Tom Brady. So, the relationship is there between Shedeur and Tom Brady. Deion Sanders and Tom Brady. Also, we’ve seen, recently, Shedeur at a basketball game with and the owner of the Las Vegas Raiders [Mark Davis] was there, talking about how much he enjoyed Shedeur Sanders.”

2. New York Giants

Deion would get the New York spotlight, and Malik Nabers has the look of an NFL star. Also, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. looks like an emerging talent. If the Giants could fix their offensive-line issues, it’s conceivable a good quarterback could make this team hit a much higher gear in 2025.

3. New York Jets

Let’s face it. Aaron Rodgers is toast. He may want to return in 2025, but the Jets would be wise to get a young talent instead from their high draft pick. Also, the organization needs a high-profile home run because everything they’ve done recently looks like a bust.

4. Carolina Panthers

At 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, Sanders would keep the Panthers from being ridiculed from selecting another small quarterback. Dave Canales looks overmatched, so the Panthers might be inclined to take a flyer on Deion. However, this seems like the longest of longshots and Deion probably wouldn’t be happy here.