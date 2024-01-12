Raiders' Maxx Crosby makes his wishes crystal clear

Player unity is a powerful thing. And the longer the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching search stretches out, the harder it will be for owner Mark Davis to ignore it. Another member of the team is voicing his support for Antonio Pierce, and doing it in an extremely straightforward and concise way.

Maxx Crosby took to X (formerly twitter) and used the hashtag “Hire AP.” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added context to the message, with sources telling him that the star edge rusher “is drawing a line in the sand” regarding Las Vegas' coaching vacancy.

If Crosby and other Raiders players are taking a firm stance in favor of Pierce, then Davis could find himself in a dilemma. There are flashier candidates available with more experience and accolades, but the interim head coach has obviously won over the locker room.

When a star like Crosby or wide receiver Davante Adams publicly expresses their opinion, it makes a big statement. Pierce, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants as a linebacker in 2007-08 and joined the Raiders to head up the same position group in 2022, led the team to a 5-4 record after assuming HC duties in October.

He quickly built rapport with his guys, as Vegas displayed a visible change in demeanor and quality of play following his interim designation. Morale is something that cannot be taken for granted, especially in an age when athletes are more influential than ever before.

But will Mark Davis go with his own gut rather than what his team is telling him? Well, he might not even get to make a decision on Antonio Pierce, based on recent developments. The Raiders' critical offseason rages on.