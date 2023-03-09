Lamar Jackson was given the non-exclusive franchise tag by the Baltimore Ravens this week, and although both sides continue to work to extend the superstar quarterback long-term, the San Francisco 49ers are a possible trade destination, according to The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami.

It would likely cost the 49ers much more than they could afford to convince Jackson to sign an offer sheet, and the Ravens would almost certainly match any offer for their franchise QB, so the only road that could make sense is through a trade.

Lamar Jackson could ignite 49ers offense

Although the 49ers already have Brock Purdy and Trey Lance, Kawakami believes they could make an enticing offer for the 26-year-old Jackson, and the team is reportedly “looking at everything.”

“The idea of Jackson lining up alongside Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk in 2023 would send jolts of panic through every defensive coordinator in the league,” he writes.

It’s clear that the 49ers need another signal-caller, especially with Lance and Purdy both set to miss extended time with injury.

How San Francisco could make it work

Kawakami believes there are four key things that must develop in order for the 49ers to make any kind of reasonable deal with Baltimore for Jackson.

Firstly, Purdy’s surgery must force him to miss a big chunk, if not all, of the 2023 season, forcing the team into “extreme action mode.”

Next, Baltimore would have to be interested in Trey Lance coming back as a potential replacement starting quarterback, viewing him as equivalent to a first-round pick.

Third, “the Ravens would have to believe that their relationship with Jackson is likely irreparable and that keeping him on the one-year, $32.4 million tag this season only sets up a departure in 2024, because that offseason would be the last time the Ravens could get true value for him in a trade.”

And lastly, Lamar Jackson would have to be willing to take less money than he is worth, likely around the $46-50 million per year mark on a long-term deal.

Kawakami himself doesn’t believe it could happen, but if the stars somehow aligned for the San Francisco 49ers, they would immediately become Super Bowl favourites in 2023 and beyond.