Rather than sign Lamar Jackson to a long-term extension, the Baltimore Ravens placed the franchise tag on their star quarterback. How the Ravens handled Jackson‘s contract has left a sour taste in Stephen A. Smith’s mouth.

Smith aired his grievances about Jackson getting the franchise tag instead of a long-term deal, via First Take. Overall, Smith felt that the Ravens flat out disrespected Jackson.

“You’re letting him know that his value to himself doesn’t match what you believe his value is,” Smith said of the Ravens. “That’s a divide that I don’t think can be closed. I think it’s a mistake that the Ravens did that. When you’re almost $60 million dollars under Kyler Murray, which is considered a reasonable contract, it’s insulting.

“To me, Lamar Jackson should be in a position where a $200 million guarantee, that’s what the Ravens should come to the table with,” Smith continued The fact that they’re using this non-exclusive tag tells me they’re nowhere near that, which is obviously insulting to Lamar Jackson, which is why I believe it’s a mistake.”

By signing Jackson to a non-exclusive tag, the QB is free to sign with another team. However, Baltimore will have a chance to match it. The Ravens are essentially letting the market dictate Jackson’s price. To Smith, it’s a sign that the Ravens don’t feel comfortable hitting Jackson’s value and would rather see what other teams would pay.

Kyler Murray signed a five-year extension with the Cardinals that guaranteed $189 million. The Ravens offered Jackson an extension that had $133 million guaranteed. Smith agrees with Jackson’s decision to decline it and thinks it was wrong for Baltimore to even offer it.

Lamar Jackson may end up back in Baltimore. But to Stephen A. Smith, the Ravens have already burned their bridge.