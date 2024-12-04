The Chicago Bears are looking for their next head coach after their historic decision to fire Matt Eberflus. While some believe the Bears have the best head coach vacancy available, others see the speedbumps for whoever accepts the role.

Chicago has gone through four different coaches since 2013. While there have been success in blips, it each season ultimately led to the same place. Since 2013, the Bears have made the playoffs twice, being eliminated in the Wild Card Round both times.

With the way Eberflus was fired, all eyes will be on the coaching search. Because of that President Ryan Poles and General Manager Ryan Poles are expected to have their hands all over the decision. Any coach who takes the job must at least question where he would stand in Chicago's hierarchy, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Still, it was Warren who stated the Bears have the “most coveted,” job. He understands how important it is for Chicago to make the right hire. The Bears have a rookie quarterback to build around in Caleb Williams and should have plenty of cap space to work with. Whoever takes the job wouldn't be walking into a rebuild.

However, they would be facing plenty of expectations. There's a reason the Bears have had so much turnover at head coach. The fact they fired Eberflus in-season is telling of where Chicago's decision makers view the state of the franchise.

However, if these mixed signals end up ringing true, the Bears will have serious competition for the top candidates available. Their on field product might entice, but with so much turmoil facing the franchise, there also could be some pause before signing on the dotted line.

Once the decision is made, Chicago's head coach decision will know exactly the vision of the Bears. Even if there are some negatives going in, the Bears are hoping he focuses on the positives.