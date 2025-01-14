The Chicago Bears are hitting the interview trail hard, including a Packers assistant. Also, they checked out Ron Rivera. And now they’ve added Mike McCarthy interview list after his Cowboys exit, according to a post on X by David Moore.

Mike McCarthy has interview scheduled w/ Chicago on Wednesday, a person w/ knowledge of Bears thinking told The Dallas Morning News. McCarthy’s exclusive window to interview w/ Dallas ends midnight Tuesday. Chicago asked for permission to talk last week & was denied.

The Cowboys made it official with McCarthy on Monday, according to a statement released by Jerry Jones via dallascowboys.com..

“Throughout Mike McCarthy's tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Jones said. “That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike's qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.

“Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team. These discussions were thorough and received an appropriate amount of time and depth to cover. Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction.”

McCarthy posted a record of 49-35 with the Cowboys during the regular season. But his teams won only one playoff game, that coming in 2022 against the Buccaneers.

How would Mike McCarthy fit with Bears?

If you ask former NFL quarterback Brett Favre, he thinks it would work, according to tmzsports.com.

“Mike has done a great job of developing young quarterbacks,” said Favre, who played for McCarthy in Green Bay. “So, if you're looking at it from that perspective, yeah, he's a perfect fit.”

The Bears have a young quarterback in Caleb Williams, who had a somewhat disappointing first season in Chicago. Williams led the Bears to a 5-12 record. He threw for 3,541 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Williams seemed to be victimized by questionable coaching throughout the season. So bringing in a veteran like McCarthy makes sense on the surface.

Plus, expectations are much different in Chicago as opposed to Dallas. Getting to the playoffs would be positive thing with the Bears.