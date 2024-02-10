This is bad news for Justin Fields...

Once again, the Chicago Bears find themselves playing with the first overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike last season, though, Chicago has a much different plan with the top prize of the 2024 NFL Draft. It seems like the team is intent on using the pick to select a quarterback from this year's loaded draft class.

That's not to say that the Bears won't part with the first overall pick. As Ted DiBiase would say back in the day, “Everyone's got a price.”. If Chicago gets the right offer, it seems like they'll be willing to part with their draft pick. However, Ian Rapoport says that the Bears are looking for a massive haul for a trade with the first overall pick.

“If someone is going to pry the No. 1 overall selection away from the Bears, they are going to have to pay — and pay a lot. Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say. In the words of one source, it would have to be “crazy.””

Last season, the Bears willingly traded the first overall pick to the Panthers for DJ Moore. Many saw that move as the front office giving Justin Fields a chance to shine. Certainly, Fields found success with Moore as his top receiver. However, the offense in general was still sluggish, in part due to Fields' own weaknesses.

A good portion of the Bears' fanbase wants the team to still give Justin Fields a chance this season. However, this report seems to indicate that Fields' days in Chicago are numbered. With many tantalizing prospects in the class, the team would want to take a shot at a cheaper young guy. That likely means that Fields is on his way out.