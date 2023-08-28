It appears that the Chicago Bears have made up their mind in regards to a potential Jonathan Taylor trade with the Indianapolis Colts. While the Bears had been suggested as a potential landing spot ever since Taylor was given clearance to request a trade last week, it seems that Chicago is not interested in the Pro Bowl running back.

“The Bears won't be trading for Jonathan Taylor,” said ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, per ESPN 1000.

This report quickly rules out Chicago as a potential landing spot for the 24-year-old Taylor, who has established himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL since being drafted by Indianapolis in 2020.

Taylor spent his college days with Wisconsin, where he was one of the consensus top backfield weapons in the country and finished top ten in Heisman Trophy Voting in all three years with the Badgers.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

In Indianapolis, Taylor made the Pro Bowl in 2021, in addition to being named First-Team All-Pro in that season. However, things went downhill for the Colts last year, with the team ending the season on a seven-game losing skid.

This opened the door for Taylor's recent trade request.

The Bears were immediately suggested as a possible new home for Taylor, as the team looks to bolster its backfield to relieve some pressure from quarterback Justin Fields.

The Bears' current backfield attack figures to be led by 25-year-old Khalil Herbert. Herbert backed up David Montgomery a year ago.

In any case, it appears that Chicago fans won't have to speculate any longer about potentially trading for Taylor.