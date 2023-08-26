There will be a palpable excitement in the atmosphere when people pour into Soldier Field on Sept. 10 to see the Chicago Bears open up their 2023-24 season against the Green Bay Packers. To be clear, there is plenty of uncertainty surrounding the future of this franchise, but the knots that impassioned fans are feeling in their stomach is not a precursor to nausea like it's been in the past.

No, it is a welcome nervous energy that hasn't made its way to the South Side in a while. Sure, the Bears are only five years removed from a 12-win season, but there is a legitimate expectation that the anointed franchise quarterback has finally been put in a position to succeed. The result of the front office's ample efforts is beaming hope.

All of that hope and enthusiasm will be amplified tremendously if general manager Ryan Poles continues his aggressive wheeling and dealing ways and pursues dissatisfied Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

Allegedly there are several teams that are interested in trading for Jonathan Taylor#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/urUpJdK8f3 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 23, 2023

No one can deny the 2021 First-Team All-Pro's talent. His presence has the potential to clinch the Bears an NFC North crown that already seems more up for grabs than maybe most believe. But there is just too much downside that comes with this mega move. Despite its reported interests in Taylor, Chicago needs to show some restraint.

Things are finally starting to turn. This fan base may soon be delivered from its current residence in the land of stagnancy. Opting for a get-rich-quick scheme instead of riding out the process could set this franchise back once again. And that simply cannot happen.

While you might be hypnotized by the allure of a top offensive player, we are going to explain why the Bears must not trade for Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor will require a big commitment

Aside from the Colts' sizable asking price, Chicago would need to shell out a lot of clams to retain the 24-year-old long-term. After all, the only reason Taylor is even attainable is because of an ongoing contract issue. He wants to get paid, possibly enough to reset the running back market. The Bears don't have to be the team that helps him strike up that cause.

Although they have more cap space and flexibility than most, this move is impractical. There are other needs that should be addressed first, and besides head coach Matt Eberflus already has an intriguing RB group at his disposal.

Bears' promising RB room

Not quite an abundance of riches and better than a typical committee, Chicago has multiple solid options to carry and catch the ball out of the backfield this season. Khalil Herbert showed what he can do when given a bigger workload, rushing for 731 yards and 5.7 yards per carry in 2022-23. At 25 and with little wear-and-tear, he should still be as explosive as ever.

Herbert's lack of receiving prowess will make an every-down role unlikely, though. That is where D'Onta Foreman could come in. The sixth-year back has never totaled double-digit receptions in his career but is reportedly honing that skill in his first training camp with the Bears, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. But what Foreman already does well is display an impressive combination of speed and size. He had five touchdowns last season for the Carolina Panthers and could be in line to enjoy similar or better production in 2023.

Then you have possibly the biggest X-factor of all in rookie Roschon Johnson. The former Longhorn is no longer in the shadow of Bijan Robinson and could be a draft-day steal as a fourth-round pick, as is implied by NFL Notifications. His explosiveness- averaged 6.0 yards per carry in his last season with Texas- is blowing away his teammates. The quarterback-turned-running back has the field vision and frame to earn the top spot on the depth chart by the end of the year.

Every Roschon Johnson touch from last night. The #Bears may have found a PLAYER 😳 pic.twitter.com/gLQWJ7wxyK — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) August 20, 2023

Jonathan Taylor obviously comes with more upside than these three individuals and is also an underrated pass-catcher. But Eberflus, Justin Fields and the rest of the Bears do not need a rushing and touchdown leader. A balanced and efficient RB room can still greatly boost this offense. Their path to prosperity should exclude this premium but expensive talent.

Especially when considering the compatibility component.

Jonathan Taylor might not be great fit in Chicago

While many parts of this team's identity have undeniably changed for the better, there is still some concern regarding the offensive line. It took strides last season and Poles did select tackle Darnell Wright in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Teven Jenkins' injury status and multiple players possibly playing out of position is worrisome.

The Bears are in big trouble if the O-Line implodes. Fields needs as much time as possible, so that the organization can determine if he has the necessary passing chops to be the unquestioned face of the franchise. The potential addition of Taylor could lessen his burden, but his value is also significantly diminished behind poor protection.

Until we see how this unit holds up, it is foolish to spring for a top running back. Extra financial resources must go towards shoring up the line. Fans know that, even if it is hard to admit. You do not take a sports car out for a joy ride in a storm. It just wastes your lofty investment.

There may not be a full-blown blizzard in Soldier Field, but there are still enough snowflakes trickling down these trenches to dissuade Poles and the front office from trading for Jonathan Taylor. The Bears must stay the course and exercise caution. The difference could be steady progression and an unfortunate skid.