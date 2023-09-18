The Chicago Bears and Justin Fields haven't had a good start to the 2023 season. Chicago fell to 0-2 following their 27-17 Week 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fields went 16-29 through the air for 211 yards and a touchdown, but was picked off twice. The QB was also sacked six times. Following a preseason that was filled with hype, Fields' MVP odds have tanked to +10000, per ClutchPoints Betting.

Fields spoke out after the Bears defeat against Tampa Bay.

“We're going through a storm right now,” The Bears QB admitted, per CHGO Sports.

Bears, Justin Fields struggling in 2023

It is still very early in the season. Fields and the Bears can turn things around. That said, there's no question their performance through two weeks has been less than stellar.

Fields, 24, was surrounded by high expectations after the Bears drafted him out of Ohio State. He performed well in college but has not carried that success into the NFL so far. Similarly to the Bears' 2023 season though, it is still early in Fields' career and it would not be surprising to see him figure things out before too long.

Justin Fields' rookie season wasn't terrific, but he displayed signs of potential. He then took a step forward in 2022. Despite the Bears' overall struggles, he recorded 2,242 yards through the air and 17 touchdowns. Fields added 1,143 yards on the ground and eight rushing touchdowns.

His 2022 campaign had fans dreaming of a true breakout in 2023, something that can still come to fruition. For now, those who placed MVP betts on Justin Fields probably are not loving the gamble. It will be interesting to see if Fields can turn his season around and help the Bears start winning games.