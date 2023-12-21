Could the longtime Patriots coach take his talents to Los Angeles?

When it comes to Bill Belichick's fate as head coach of the New England Patriots, nothing has been set in stone just yet despite rumors that the franchise has already made up its mind to move on from the legendary mentor by the end of the 2023 NFL season.

Should the Patriots decide to move on from Belichick, one place he could potentially land is with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

“I've also heard that the Chargers could be a place Bill Belichick might want to go if the Patriots do in fact move on from him. That'd be a shorter-term play for the Chargers, of course, but they're always trying to find ways to goose fan interest out there, so I'm not ruling it out.”

The Chargers finally moved on from head coach Brandon Staley in the wake of a humiliating 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers were not prepared to play against the Raiders, as they fell behind by a 42-0 margin at halftime. The Raiders were within 3 points of tying the record for the biggest halftime margin held by Belichick's 2009 New England Patriots, who built a 45-0 lead on the Tennessee Titans. In addition to their inept defensive performance, the Chargers could not even cross midfield until the 3rd quarter.

Staley was already on the hot seat after their epic playoff meltdown in a 31-30 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Belichick started his tenure with the Patriots in 1996 as an assistant head coach and defensive backs coach before becoming the team's head coach in 2000. Since then, he's steered New England to six Super Bowl titles.