For the first time since 2000, the New England Patriots will be approaching the NFL Draft without Bill Belichick as their head coach. But if Belichick did remain in New England, he already knows the quarterback he'd select to help fix the offense.
Belichick was reportedly enamored with reigning Heisman trophy winner Jayden Daniels, via Bridget Condon of the NFL Network. The former head coach had Daniels atop his draft board and was willing to do whatever it took to land him.
If the Patriots stood at No. 3 overall and selected Daniels, it would be the first time in the Belichick era that New England selected in the top five. The Pats haven't used a top five pick since 1994 when they drafted Willie McGinest.
But Belichick was aware of just how bad things had gotten on offense. Neither Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe looked to be the answer in New England. Jerod Mayo may have different ideas than Belichick, but the offensive issues are impossible to ignore.
The former and current head coach could agree on a solution though. Jayden Daniels just tore up the college landscape in his final year at LSU. The QB threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions. He added another 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Daniels would offer the Patriots a playmaker at the quarterback position. If New England was looking for a spark, they could have their answer at No.3. While Bill Belichick may no longer be head coach, he still knows the Patriots are in desperate need of a new quarterback.