The 2024 NFL draft could go down in history with teams across the league working to get into the Top 10 and draft a quarterback.

The 2024 NFL draft has a couple of buyers and sellers in the Top 10. It's been reported that the No. 3 pick owned by the New England Patriots could be on sale. Some of the buyers mentioned are the Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Falcons. The quarterback position runs the NFL and many franchises continue to look for that spark in the offense that could give their team an edge.

“New head coach Antonio Pierce wants to be aggressive in landing a new QB, and owner Mark Davis grilled GM candidates during the search process on how to trade up from No. 13 to get one. It’s no secret Pierce has a relationship with Jayden Daniels, whom he recruited to Arizona State, and could be interested in a reunion,” via NFL.com.

A couple of the major options at quarterback in the NFL draft are Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., and Bo Nix. Williams is considered the unanimous No. 1 pick, but the third pick could present the other options to teams like the Raiders, Vikings, and Falcons.

“If the Pats do trade that pick — which could be Daniels or Maye — the two teams I'd keep an eye on are the Falcons (moving from the No. 8 spot) and the Vikings (moving from the No. 11 spot, assuming they don't bring back Cousins),” according to ESPN. “Minnesota knows it eventually has to address the quarterback position long term, and the notion of bringing in Daniels to pair with their star LSU alum wideout Justin Jefferson has appeal to some in the organization.”