After his release from the Dallas Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott is searching for his next NFL franchise. As Elliott looks to find the best fit post-Cowboys, the Buffalo Bills have emerged as a potential serious suitor.

The Bills have “almost unanimously” been brought up as an Elliot landing spot by teams and agents around the NFL, via Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports. While some general managers around the league believe Elliott no longer has the same explosiveness, the Bills remain interested in a potential union with the running back.

“Buffalo is looking for a big back, and Zeke checks that box,” Lombardo wrote of the Bills’ interest.

Ezekiel Elliot spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Cowboys. Over 103 games, Elliot rushed for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro recipient. However, with Elliot’s large contract and the emergence of Tony Pollard, the Cowboys felt like it was time to move on.

Devin Singletary led the Bills in rushing last season with 819 yards. However, Singletary is currently a free agent. Buffalo could lose their starting running back. The Bills do have James Cook, who rushed for 507 yards as a rookie. However, he stands weighs a lean 190 lbs. Elliott’s 225 lb frame would add more bulk to the Bills’ running back room.

Ezekiel Elliott may not be the running back he was at the start of his career. However, he has proven to be a powerful runner who knows how to succeed at the NFL level. As the Bills look to bolster their offense, they’ve got their eyes squarely on Elliot.