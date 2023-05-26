Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After his release from the Arizona Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins is searching for his next NFL franchise. In terms of suitors, the Buffalo Bills have emerged as an interesting possibility for Hopkins.

In fact, many around the league believe Buffalo is ‘lurking’ in the Hopkins sweepstakes, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. With the Bills struggling to break through in the playoffs, some believe Hopkins could be the final piece to the team’s success.

“The feeling among some in the league is that the Bills have been lurking here,” Fowler said. “Hopkins could be a missing piece for an offense that’s firmly in a championship window, and he is intrigued by the idea of playing with Josh Allen.”

There will be some road bumps if the Bills truly pursue Hopkins. His potential contract could force Buffalo to move some numbers around cap wise.

“But if he wants money close to the $19.45 million he was due in Arizona, that could be a nonstarter for the Bills, who have $2.4 million in cap space,” Fowler continued. “Buffalo would need to great creative to fit Hopkins on the books.”

If the Bills could figure out the financial side of things, Hopkins would be a major addition to the team’s offense. Buffalo has Diggs as their WR1 and Gabe Davis as an intriguing second fiddle. However, beyond that, the Bills lack WR depth.

DeAndre Hopkins would give Allen and the Bills a proven commodity at wide receiver. He has a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro, catching 853 passes for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Hopkins is sure to have plenty of suitors on the open market. As he looks for his next team, the Bills will be keeping their eyes on the star WR.