The Buffalo Bills are consistently one of the best teams in the AFC with Josh Allen at quarterback. Unfortunately, that has not been enough to get Buffalo to the Super Bowl. One NFL insider believes that one move could help the Bills get over the hump ahead of the 2025 offseason.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler published an article on Wednesday which included an interesting note on the Bills. In a blurb talking about the Bills, Fowler suggests they should try to trade for Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

“What became clear through the playoffs, however, is that Buffalo needs to add more true difference-makers to the roster,” Fowler wrote. “Many around the league agree: Working a potential trade for Myles Garrett or another high-end pass rusher would make sense. The Bills need more edge prowess.”

Garrett has requested a trade from the Browns this offseason. Now he is being paired with nearly every contending team in the NFL, including the Bills.

Fowler also notes that the Bills could use an upgrade at the safety position as well.

The conceit of the article was to rank teams by tier heading into the 2025 NFL offseason. Buffalo landed in the “on the cusp” tier along with the Ravens and Lions, just below the Chiefs and Eagles in “still major contenders.”

It will be interesting to see which moves the Bills make this offseason to try and take the next step forward in 2025. Trading for Garrett would certainly qualify as a step in the right direction.

Could the Bills actually pull off a trade for Myles Garrett?

The Bills would obviously love to add a talented player like Myles Garrett. Garrett may even welcome the trade himself. But that does not mean it will actually happen.

There are a few major roadblocks to the idea that the Bills should trade for Garrett.

First, NFL teams often try to avoid trading superstar players to teams within the same conference. The thought behind this approach seems to be trying to avoid facing that player in the playoffs. This guarantees they only have to face that player in the Super Bowl or during the regular season.

There is no guarantee the Browns will operate in accordance with this belief, but history suggests it could be a factor.

The other major concern is simply being able to afford the trade.

Buffalo is currently ~$14 million over the 2025 salary cap. It will require some hard work to get back into cap compliance. That makes the idea of adding a hefty cap hit from Garrett pretty terrifying. The Bills could easily get themselves into salary cap trouble by trying to overextend for Garrett.

Garrett may also come with a high price tag, which may require more than a first-round pick. That could be a dealbreaker for a Bills team with plenty of holes to fill this offseason and in the future.

It is a nice dream, but Garrett to the Bills probably will not happen.