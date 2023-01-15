Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping to return sooner rather than later for the San Francisco 49ers. But his path to QB1 may be blocked by Brock Purdy, who’s performed admirably amid Garoppolo’s absence.

“If he (Garoppolo) returns, it is to be a backup,” Jay Glazer said, via FOX. “To backup Brock Purdy, not to be the starter. This is Brock Purdy’s team moving forward.”

San Francisco’s defense has helped to keep the Niners afloat amid their plethora of injuries. But this team likely would not be where they are without the contributions of Brock Purdy.

It should be noted that Jimmy Garoppolo was expected to be the 49ers’ backup QB this season. However, he was set to backup Trey Lance. But Garoppolo took over QB1 duties once again after Lance went down with an injury.

Meanwhile, Brock Purdy has gained the trust of his teammates ever since taking over for Garoppolo. 49ers’ star running back Christian McCaffrey recently threw major praise Purdy’s way.

“I saw greatness in him right there,” McCaffrey said of Purdy. “There’s a way that a lot of rookies are, and I think I was a little like that myself. I wanted to be great, obviously. He doesn’t act like a rookie. He doesn’t act like a rookie in the huddle. And he plays with a calm confidence that is rare, especially in rookie quarterbacks.”

The 49ers are on track for a deep playoff run. But Brock Purdy’s job is safe regardless of whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo returns.