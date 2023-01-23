The Denver Broncos have been hard at work looking for a new head coach early on this offseason after Nathaniel Hackett didn’t even make it through his first full season with the team. And so far for the Broncos, it looks like former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has emerged as their top target.

The Broncos haven’t been shy in their pursuit of Payton, and it looks like their tenacious pursuit could end up paying off. Rumors have begun to surface suggesting that Denver is the frontrunner to land Payton, and with the team setting up a second interview with Payton for later this week, the two sides could end up reaching an agreement in the near future.

“All signs point to the Denver Broncos as the leader in the Sean Payton sweepstakes. Given the fluidity of the situation and the number of moving parts involved, things could change on a whim, so take that into consideration while trying to handicap this race. But right now, the Broncos appear to be the frontrunners for the former New Orleans Saints head coach. The courtship between the coach and Broncos has been strong from the start and could be nearing a resolution. Sources said Payton has scheduled a second visit with the Broncos on Wednesday in Denver as team officials there conduct interviews with finalists this week.” – Jeff Duncan, Nola.com

This is definitely an interesting update on the Broncos pursuit of Payton, and while it may seem like they are closing in on a deal for him, it may not set in stone like some folks are saying. While Denver is certainly pursuing Payton, it sounds like they haven’t fully zeroed in on one target just yet, as they have several candidates that they are taking a look at.

Via Mike Klis:

“Broncos head coach search remains wide open. CEO Greg Penner went into search with open mind. Process has revealed several strong candidates. While Sean Payton is most prominent name, source indicates Penner not yet zeroed in on any one candidate. Trusting the process.”

So while some rumors are suggesting Payton may as well be a Bronco already, others are a bit more skeptical. Either way, it will certainly be worth keeping an eye on Payton’s upcoming interview with Denver, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him end up with the Broncos by the time all is said and done.