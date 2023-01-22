While Jerry Rosburg ended the year as the Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton’s name has been linked to the open vacancy more than his has. He might not be as flashy as Payton, but Rosburg still wants an opportunity to become the Broncos‘ permanent head coach.

After Nathaniel Hackett was fired, Rosburg coached Denver’s final two games. The Broncos went 1-1. In his end-of-season meeting with the Broncos’ ownership group, Rosburg expressed interest in becoming the permanent head coach, via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Fowler added that Denver “appreciated,” the plan that Rosburg outlined for them and will consider his proposal. However, he noted that Rosburg isn’t a favorite to become the Broncos’ next head coach. Still, Denver was reportedly impressed with his time as interim head coach as the two sides had a, “lengthy,” meeting to end the year.

Before he joined the Broncos, Jerry Rosburg spent 10 years the special teams coach for the Baltimore Ravens. He filled the same role with the Falcons and Browns after beginning his career at the college level.

Rosburg did an admirable job for the Broncos, but Denver is looking to make a splash. After trading for Russell Wilson, the Hackett experiment failed as Denver struggled to a 5-12 record. The Broncos want to bring in a big name – like Payton – who can make an immediate difference upon arrival.

Perhaps Rosburg will remain as special teams coordinator. Maybe he will move on to another team. But until the Broncos officially hire a new head coach, Rosburg wants to be a prime candidate.