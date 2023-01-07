By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

The Denver Broncos have made a major move in their quest towards finding a new head coach, as they have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Broncos cannot conduct any in-person interviews with Payton until January 17.

Meanwhile, the Saints and Broncos have yet to agree to any sort of compensation that New Orleans would receive if Sean Payton is hired, reports Schefter.

Such talks would proceed if the Broncos and Payton have successful talks about their head coaching vacancy.

Payton, 59, hasn’t coached since the 2021 season with the Saints. The Super Bowl champion surprisingly stepped down last January after a difficult season in New Orleans.

Given that Sean Payton was still under contract with the Saints when he resigned, the franchise would be due draft pick compensation in a “trade” of the head coach.

Even after Payton stepped down from the Saints, many rumors emerged that he was simply taking a year away from the sidelines.

It appears that such reports were true, as Payton has been eyeing head coaching situations, such as the Los Angeles Rams, from afar.

He has reportedly even tabbed former head coach Vic Fangio as a defensive coordinator candidate if he returns to the NFL sidelines.

The Broncos, who featured one of the league’s best defenses and worst offenses, flamed to a 4-12 season in Russell Wilson’s first season in Denver, resulting in the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

It’s easy to envision Sean Payton, one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, quickly turning around the Broncos.

As bad as Wilson looked in 2022, Payton would (theoretically) be inheriting one of the best quarterback situations in the league.

It will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.