There is no shortage of optimism surrounding the Denver Broncos this offseason after hiring Sean Payton as their next head coach. But, that hasn’t stopped teams from calling GM George Paton to inquire about certain players.

After Courtland Sutton tweeted out a cryptic message Friday, Dianna Russini of ESPN reported that Denver has received trade calls for both him and fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy. But, it appears the Broncos are keen on keeping both.

“Multiple teams have called the Denver Broncos to inquire about both Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, per sources. I was told Denver is “not shopping them” but reminded every GM takes the call.”

It would make absolutely zero sense to move either player. The hope is Russell Wilson will bounce back in Year 2 under Payton, why take away his top two weapons?

Jeudy led the Broncos in 2022 with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns and continues to be the clear WR1 in the Mile High City. Sutton meanwhile had 64 receptions. After the duo, there was little consistency in the receiving room.

When it comes to Sutton, perhaps Denver moves on if they get a decent enough offer. He’s clearly not happy right now. But when it comes to Jeudy, there is no reason to trade him. He’s the main man out wide and already built some chemistry with Wilson. Perhaps they can really do damage in 2023. Plus, the Broncos have barely any draft picks next month with no selections until the third round, although the organization could pull off a trade to move up.