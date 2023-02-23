The Denver Broncos hired Sean Payton as the head coach, and the long-time New Orleans Saints head man is putting his coaching staff together. On Thursday, the Broncos brought in Vance Joseph as the team’s defensive coordinator in a Denver reunion, and this came a day after Payton clapped back at a radio host for the slow hiring process.

Sean Payton has now made another addition to the coaching staff and is reuniting with former Saints assistant Joe Lombardi (h/t Mike Klis of 9News).

“Per source, Broncos are hiring Joe Lombardi to be part of their offensive staff (title to be determined but OC a possibility). This will be Lombardi’s third assistant coaching stint with Sean Payton.”

Joe Lombardi was with Sean Payton in New Orleans and engineered a terrific offense. After he left, he became the OC with the Los Angeles Chargers under Brandon Staley. Lombardi’s offense in LA was a bit of a disappointment, and after the Chargers blew a 27-0 lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card Round, Lombardi was fired while Staley hung around for at least one more year in LA.

Whether or not Lombardi will be the offensive coordinator in Denver remains to be seen, although Klis admitted that is definitely a possibility. After a disappointing year in Denver — and Nathaniel Hackett being fired before even one entire season — Lombardi is tasked with a lot and trying to fix Russell Wilson.

He has his work cut out for him, but reuniting with Sean Payton could be a smart move for both sides.