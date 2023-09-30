The Denver Broncos are hoping to rebound from the most embarrassing regular-season loss in the team's history when they travel to Chicago Sunday to take on the winless Bears. While it's clear that the home team will not be able to come close to putting the kind of explosive offense on the field that the Dolphins did, they are a desperate and winless team that is looking to secure some kind of success to show their fans they are on the right track.

Other teams have stepped up interest in free-agent WR Tre’Quan Smith but he is expected to sign with Broncos early next week, per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) September 29, 2023

The Broncos know they need help, and after giving up 70 points in Week 3, it would seem they need significant help on the defensive side of the ball. However, it appears that they are going to bring in former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith into the fold shortly after their Week 4 game against the Bears.

According to a source quoted by Mike Klis of Denver's 9NEWS, there are several teams that are interested in signing the receiver. However, the Broncos appears to be in a position to close the deal shortly.

The Broncos have a middle of the pack offensive team this season, as they rank 15th in yards gained with 340.7 yards per game. They have shown the ability to move the ball through the air with an average of 248.7 yards per game, ranking 8th in the league.

Quarterback Russell Wilson is completing 65.4 percent of his passes for 791 yards with a 6-2 touchdown–to-interception ratio. Marvin Mims and Courtland Sutton are the Broncos' two top receivers to this point.

Defensively, the Broncos rank 32nd in the league, giving up 458.3 yards per game.