Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and the Denver Broncos had a historically poor performance last week against the Miami Dolphins. Denver's defense relinquished an astonishing 70 points to the Dolphins en route to an unthinkable 50-point road loss.

The Broncos were battling through some injuries during the game, but that hardly did anything to make fans feel better or to quiet down calls for Joseph's job after the horrific defensive display.

However, Broncos linebacker Frank Clark, who was out with an injury against Miami, does not appear to harbor much sympathy for his defensive coordinator.

“This is football. If my coach thought I felt sorry for him, I’m sure he wouldn’t be coaching in this sport,” said Clark, per Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette. “He’s a man in this sport just like we are men in this sport…I don’t think coaches feel sorry for me when I’m going through things. … I never look at them to feel sorry for me. Does (Joseph) feel sorry? Do I feel for him? No, I don’t feel sorry for no man when it comes to this sport.”

Regardless of who does and doesn't feel sorry for who, Clark, Joseph and the Broncos defensive unit will have some immense work to do if they have any chance of salvaging the 2023 season. Thankfully for Denver, they will get a prime opportunity to do just that when they take on the winless Chicago Bears for their Week Four matchup.

That game is slated to kick off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from Soldier Field in Chicago.