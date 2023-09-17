The Los Angeles Rams deactivated running back Cam Akers in a surprising move ahead of the team’s Week 2 game against the San Francisco 49ers. The move seemed to come as a shock to everyone, including Akers himself. However, Rams general manager Les Snead gave a simple reason for the move.

“Laura Okmin says on Fox broadcast that Les Snead said re: Cam Akers: “Other guys beat him out to be on the field today,” Orange County Register Rams beat writer Adam Grosbard wrote on Twitter Sunday.

This report comes after the Rams announced Akers would not play in Week 2 vs. the 49ers, and the running back wrote, “I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though” on social media. Additionally, FOX Sport’s Jay Glazer reported that Akers is back on the trade block after an ineffective Week 1.

Akers’ time with the Rams has been a rollercoaster. The former Florida State Seminole was a second-round pick in 2020 and showed promise as a rookie before tearing his Achilles tendon in training camp before his second season.

The RB worked his way back and played in the 2021 season, but after a slow start to 2022, he demanded a trade, which Les Snead and company refused to grant.

In the 2023 offseason, the vibes around Akers and the Rams were overwhelmingly positive, but after 22 carries for just 29 yards and a touchdown in the Rams Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks, things are once again tense in Los Angeles.

Without Akers or Zach Evans in the Rams Week 2 game with the 49ers, Kyren Williams, Ronnie Rivers, and Royce Freeman are the active backs for the team today.