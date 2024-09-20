When the Carolina Panthers officially announced that 2023 first-overall pick Bryce Young was being benched in favor of journeyman veteran passer Andy Dalton, it set the NFL world by storm.

Some fans were aghast, others were excited, and others still hit the proverbial books to start drawing up dream trades for the young signal-caller out of Alabama, with everyone from the Miami Dolphins to the Los Angeles Rams, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New York Giants all considered popular landing spots.

Well, while the Patriots have let it be known that they aren't going to trade Young any time soon, as they still believe he can be a starting quarterback even if he isn't there right now, according to sources close to David Newton of ESPN, the signal caller's camp is open to just about anything, be that three more years in Carolina or a trade to somewhere new, where he could sling it on a more, shall we say, functional team.

“A source close to Young said the quarterback is ‘open to anything' as it pertains to staying with the Panthers through the end of his rookie contract or being traded to another team,” Newton wrote for ESPN.

Whoa, howdy, buckle up NFL fans; with Young's camp officially putting that out there, the floodgates are officially open, with the rumblings around teams like the Dolphins or the Rams only going stronger if they go on losing streaks over the next few weeks. Why? Well, because how often is a quarterback drafted first overall available via trade just one year and change after his debut? Say what you will about his upside, but some team is going to make the deal – should he truly become available – and they will feel very good about themselves for doing it.

Panthers QB Bryce Young was shocked by his benching

Elsewhere in Newton's larger piece about Young's benching, he actually got comments from the second-year passer out of Alabama, who, needless to say, was shocked by the directions the Panthers decided to go.

“As a competitor, obviously not how you dream of what's going to happen,” Young told ESPN. “It wasn't something I necessarily was expecting. Obviously, it was not something that was great to hear. It's on me to put them in that situation.”

Asked about his level of play throughout his first season plus two games under center for Carolina, Young admitted that while he did make some plays, he didn't do enough winning, and if he was able to lead his team to a better record, maybe they wouldn't be having that conversation today.

“I had a lot of plays last year and in the first two games. For the most part, every snap hit my hands, and I didn't do enough. I take accountability for that. There's a long list of things that I wish was better and I'll continue to work and grow and improve and be better at,” Young explained.

“Everyone has circumstances. If I went out there and played better and won games… and at the end of the day, that falls on me, and that didn't happen… we wouldn't be having this conversation.”

What does the future hold for Young at the NFL level? It's impossible to know, but until something happens, it's safe to say fans will be waiting with bated breath for every update as each will fill in more of the story moving forward.