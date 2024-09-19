After Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced that Bryce Young is being benched on Monday, the hot takes and rumors immediately started flying about the former No. 1 overall pick. Some have said the Panthers should trade Young, some have said he's finished, and some have defiantly claimed that Carolina is giving up on him too early.

The craziest take of them all may have come from former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel on The Facility on FOX Sports 1. The longtime NFL backup suggested that Young should be traded for an established star at the position.

Daniel's hypothetical trade is as follows: Young gets traded to the Rams, Matthew Stafford heads to Miami to fill in for Tua Tagovailoa after his latest concussion, and the Panthers get a second- and a third-round pick in exchange.

In theory, the logic is sound. The Rams blow it up at the beginning of what already seems to be a lost season after their slew of injuries, Miami gets a star quarterback to throw to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and the Panthers can cut bait with Young and end what has been a disastrous last year and change.

What should the Panthers do with Bryce Young?

The Bryce Young experiment in Carolina is over, at least for now, as Dave Canales and the Panthers have opted to see what Andy Dalton can do in the offense.

While it's hard to sit down a former No. 1 overall pick after just 18 starts, it's also easy to see where they came to the conclusion that now was the time for the move. The Panthers' offense with Young at the helm was completely untenable, and they seemingly had no chance to move the ball consistently with him behind center.

Now, the dilemma becomes what you do with Young. Canales and the Panthers seem to have no desire to move him at the moment, and it appears they're hoping that some time on the bench can help him learn from Dalton while he rebuilds some of the confidence that seems to have completely left him this season.

It remains to be seen what the market for Young would look like around the league, but the Panthers would be wise to explore a deal to try and move on from him if possible. A close comparison to this situation would be that of Josh Rosen, who was replaced by Kyler Murray after one season with the Cardinals. Arizona got a second- and a fifth-round pick back for Rosen after dealing him to the Dolphins.

It's clear at this point that Young is likely never going to work out with the Panthers. After all that they gave up to move up in the NFL Draft to acquire him, they would be wise to try to recoup some draft capital and move on.