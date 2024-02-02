Jensen was ruled out for the rest of the season in August of 2023.

Long-time Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Ryan Jensen has announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 years in the league. It had been a tumultuous past few seasons as he missed most of the time with a knee injury he suffered in spring camp in the year of 2022.

He announced the bittersweet news on Instagram where he compared his career to any book saying with any one of them, there is an “ending.” Jensen would express that he is absolutely proud of his career with Tampa Bay and others and even said he is “excited” about what the next chapter of his left takes him.

“With any chapter in the book of life, there is always an ending. The NFL chapter of my life is coming to a close. As this chapter closes and I reflect on every aspect of my career, it makes me proud,” Jensen said on the social media website. “In the hard times and good, there is always something special to learn.Retiring from the game you have loved from a very young age is always hard. I am excited for this next chapter and the new opportunities and challenges it will bring.”

Jensen came out of Colorado State University Pubelo and was a sixth round pick in the 2013 draft where he was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens. He spent four seasons with the Ravens before going to Tampa Bay and being a foundation for their offensive line since 2018. He was especially integral during the years when Tom Brady joined the Buccaneers where they both won the Super Bowl in 2021.