Diontae Johnson very well may be on his third team this season very soon. The wide receiver, after being released from the Baltimore Ravens, is reportedly drawing interest from AFC West rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

“Ravens WR Diontae Johnson is likely to be claimed on waivers Monday, per sources,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Potential landing spots include but are not limited to the Chargers and Chiefs – if Johnson even makes it that far on waivers.”

The Chiefs and Chargers both could use Johnson considering their numerous injuries at wideout; the Chargers' depth at the position has been weakened by the absences of Simi Fehoko and Jalen Reagor, both of whom are on injured reserved, while Kansas City has dealt with injuries throughout the season, including to Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman, and the now-returning Marquise “Hollywood” Brown.

Like Schefter said, though, neither Kansas City or Los Angeles may get the chance to add Johnson to their rosters as a result of the waivers process. Because of their respective records, the teams are near the bottom of the order when it comes to waivers, meaning there will be plenty of opportunities for other teams around the NFL to claim Johnson if they are so inclined.

However, there are legitimate reasons why a team earlier in the waiver order might not want Johnson, who began the season with the Carolina Panthers before being traded to the Ravens. Johnson purportedly wanted out of Carolina, but once in Baltimore, he did very little.

After playing 80% of the snaps with the Panthers, it became clear quickly that Johnson's role in Baltimore would be nowhere as large. Johnson ended up playing just 39 total snaps over four games — 16% of all snaps — and caught just a single pass.

Johnson, 28, earned a one-game suspension earlier in the month after refusing to go into a game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. His stint with the Ravens came to an end yesterday when the team released him.