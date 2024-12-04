In what has been a bizarre situation for Diontae Johnson since getting traded to the Baltimore Ravens, the wide receiver was recently suspended for refusing to go into their game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Sources: The Ravens are suspending WR Diontae Johnson one game without pay for conduct detrimental to the team. He will miss the game against the Giants after the bye,” NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on X, formerly Twitter.

In his four games with the Ravens, Johnson only has one catch for six yards. Even though he was active against the Eagles, he never got into the game.

Will Diontae Johnson remain with the Ravens?

A day after their game against the Eagles, head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the future of Diontae Johnson after he didn't play a snap.

“At this time, I'm going to have to wait just to clarify it,” Harbaugh said. “There's some moving parts there that we're going to have to figure out and explore and just see where we're at. I know that's not the answer you want, but that's the best I can do in fairness to everybody right now.

“We'll just work it out [and] see where we're at over the next few days this week.”

Johnson was the best receiver on the Carolina Panthers before getting traded, leading the team in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns. Since getting to the Ravens, the opposite has happened for the wide receiver, as he's barely getting looks from Lamar Jackson when he's on the field.

After the game, Jackson said he spoke with Johnson about staying focused even though he didn't get any playing time.

“We want him out there,” Jackson said. “He's a great receiver. We didn't get him from the Panthers for nothing.”

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Johnson as the season continues.