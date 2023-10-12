There have been reports that the Denver Broncos would consider trading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ahead of the trade deadline at the end of October, and the Indianapolis Colts have reportedly called regarding potentially making a move for him, according to Destin Adams of AtoZ Sports.

Many teams make calls on players just for due diligence's sake, but the Colts have had extensive interest in acquiring Jerry Jeudy from the Broncos over the past year, so it might have been a more serious call than that, according to Adams.

Jeudy is in his fourth year with the Broncos, and the team picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, meaning he has one more year before his rookie contract expires. After a 1-4 start for the Broncos under new head coach Sean Payton, it could make sense for the team to sell off some pieces to get some draft picks and build for the long-term.

The Colts don't necessarily have a weak wide receiver room, especially with Michael Pittman Jr., but Jeudy would take the room to another level. It would give rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson another weapon to throw to when he returns from his injury.

Over the next few weeks, buyers and sellers will become more apparent in the NFL. With the Broncos playing the Kansas City Chiefs twice before the deadline, it might be tough to justify not selling this season.

Sean Payton and the front office could decide to build for the long-term, and the Colts might be the team to capitalize and add Jeudy to their wide receiver room.