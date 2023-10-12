The Indianapolis Colts surprised everyone in the NFL world when they signed running back Jonathan Taylor to a contract extension last week, ending months of drama between the two sides. Colts fans got a glimpse of the former first-team All-Pro last weekend but should be seeing more of him moving forward.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday that Indy will ramp up Taylor's practice regime this week, an indication he could be in line for more work this Sunday, according to Stephen Holder.

Taylor made his season debut last Sunday in a win over the Tennessee Titans, a day after the Colts announced his extension. He saw the field for 10 offensive snaps, rushing six times for 18 yards while also hauling in one reception for 16 yards.

Taylor averaged 17.5 carries per game in his first three seasons with the Colts. He's likely to have a similar workload once he gets back into the swing of things, though Zack Moss has done a formidable job in his stead, giving Indianapolis another viable option in the backfield.

Moss enters Week 6 third in the league in rushing yards with 445. What makes it even more impressive is that he's done it in four games after being inactive in Week 1.

Though Jonathan Taylor will definitely still be RB1 for the Colts moving forward, Moss should still be a relevant factor in Indy's offense. It will be interesting to see how Steichen splits the workload with the two backs, but they should both get plenty of touches with the expected prolonged absence 0f starting quarterback Anthony Richardson.