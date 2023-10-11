The latest Anthony Richardson injury update is not great for the Indianapolis Colts heading into Week 6 against their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Colts’ QB Anthony Richardson is now expected to miss four to eight weeks, depending on his rehab and whether or not he still would need surgery on his right shoulder, per source,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday. “By placing him on IR today, the Colts are giving him time so nothing can, or has to be, rushed.”

Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew will start for the Colts in Week 6 against the Jaguars.