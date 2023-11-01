The San Francisco 49ers traded for defensive end Chase Young on the day of the NFL trade deadline. However, it seems Young has some excess baggage from his days with the Washington Commanders.

Commanders coaches thought Chase Young had some bad habits on the gridiron, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Michael Silver.

"Young, according to several Commanders coaches and other organizational sources, was viewed as an undisciplined player who developed bad habits such as deviating from assignments in an effort to make splash plays…" (Ducks for cover) @sfchronicle https://t.co/nVB0yYSxVA — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) October 31, 2023

Young's undisciplined ways don't bode well for a 49ers team that's trying to end its alarming three-game skid. San Francisco was tremendous on both sides of the ball in its first five games. However, that hasn't been the case since.

The 49ers acquired Chase Young from the Commanders for a third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. The trade reunites Young with his former Ohio State football teammate Nick Bosa. The two pass rushers were teammates for two seasons from 2017 to 2018.

Young and Bosa hope to improve a 49ers defense that has struggled in the past several weeks. However, first thing's first: 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks must straighten out Young's undisciplined ways.

On the other hand, Commanders fans were up in arms over their team's moves on the trade deadline. Not only did Washington trade Chase Young, but they also dealt Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears on Tuesday. The Commanders wound up with two draft selections after trading Young and Sweat.

That didn't sit well with many Commanders fans. They got the impression Washington is tanking this early in the season. The Commanders have now lost five of their past six games after a 2-0 start. Management reportedly had the team's long-term interests at heart when they decided to trade Chase Young and Montez Sweat. It will take some time before we see that plan come to fruition.