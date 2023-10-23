It's never fun losing. No matter how many times a team loses, players don't get used to it and they certainly don't want to be part of anything that relates to failure in the NFL. That mostly explains the eruption Jonathan Allen had in the locker room following the Washington Commanders' 14-7 road loss to the New York Giants in Week 7.

“I’m f***king tired of this shit. I’m f***king tired of this b****hit. It’s been 7 f***kin years of the same s**t. I’m tired of this s**t,” Allen was heard saying to JP Finlay of JP Finlay (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post).

Losses are piling up for the Commanders again

Just when it looked like the Commanders were going somewhere this season when they started the 2023 NFL campaign with back-to-back wins over the Arizona Cardinals and the Denver Broncos, Washington then seems to have its wheels fall off, going just 1-4 in the next five games, including the defeat at the hands of the Giants on Sunday.

Allen simply just wants to taste success in the NFL, but that has been hard to come by for the Commanders over the last several years. Since Allen entered the league in 2017, Washington has not finished a season with a winning record and made the playoffs just once, which was in 2020 when the team had an early exit in the Wild Card round.

The loss to the NFC East bottom-dwellers Giants was emblematic of why Allen has grown so infuriated with the Commanders, who will have a tough assignment ahead of them. Washington will look to return to the win column when they play the reigning NFC champions Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 8.