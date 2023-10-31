The Washington Commanders sent defensive end Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears at the 2023 NFL trade deadline, and they might not be done yet. Reports coming out of the nation’s capital are that a Chase Young trade could also still be in the works.

“Sources: The #Commanders may not be done,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. “They are now taking calls on former No. 2 pick Chase Young. Could they trade both Montez Sweat and Young?”

Sending out both defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young at the NFL trade deadline would be a huge move for the Commanders. Sweat (35.5 career sacks, 6.5 in 2023) was the No. 26 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and Young (14.0, 5.0) was the No. 2 selection in 2020.

A rebuild in Washington?

The Sweat deal and a potential Young trade signal that the new Josh Harris-led ownership group is preparing for a complete tear-down-and-rebuild this offseason. That means any players with value who are at the end of their contracts could be out by Halloween afternoon. It also spells trouble for the future of Ron Rivera and his coaching staff and general manager Martin Mayhew.

In the deal with the Bears, the Commanders got a second-round pick back for Sweat. Young has less production after missing more than a full season with a knee injury, but he is almost three years younger than Sweat and still has tons of potential as a top-two pick.

If a team truly wants to add Young to their pass-rush mix, it will likely take another second-round pick and maybe an additional late-round selection as well.