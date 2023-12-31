The situation appears to be trending toward major changes being made in Washington.

The Washington Commanders recently benched quarterback Sam Howell for Jacoby Brissett, and the team has lost three straight games.

Now, the Commanders could look to move on from head coach Ron Rivera this offseason, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network:

“The Commanders are 0-3 since and this week benched quarterback Sam Howell. So, while no decisions have been finalized, the situation appears to be trending towards major changes, including moving on from coach Ron Rivera.”

There are definitely worse coaching jobs in the NFL than coaching the Commanders. Rapoport and Pelissero say that the Commanders could attract significant interest:

“The Commanders job is more attractive than it's been in decades, thanks to competent ownership, some building blocks on the roster, a potential top-three draft pick and extra draft capital to potentially package and target a new franchise QB.”

Brissett has been surprisingly adequate on the roster, but a hamstring injury leaves his status questionable for Sunday's game. Thus, Washington has made a move for former New York Giants QB Jake Fromm.

Fromm has been signed to the Commanders' roster ahead of Sunday's game. The 25-year-old QB was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 Draft. In his short stint with the Giants, Fromm threw for 210 yards and one touchdown during the 2021 season.

At 4-11, the Commanders are looking ahead to the NFL Draft. Clearly, they need a quarterback. If the season ended right now, Washington would hold the No. 3 pick in the draft. If it loses its last two and Arizona wins one, it could get as high as No. 2. At that point, they could possibly make a play for USC quarterback, and Washington D.C. native, Caleb Williams.

The Commanders take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.