The Indianapolis Colts will need to fix their issues over the offseason, and it could begin with the coaching staff. The Colts' chances for a playoff appearance disappeared in Week 17 when they were defeated 45-33 by the New York Giants. There will be discussions about the futures of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen with the organization.

Ballard has been with the Colts since 2017, during which the team has gone 61-69, and only two playoff appearances. The Colts also haven't won the AFC South since 2014. As for Steichen, who's only held the head coaching keys for two seasons, it's possible that he could have more time and more leeway to develop his roster.

“The feeling is right now, is that he's going to be back in Indianapolis,” ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Sunday. “But it does feel like there's going to be change in that organization. People are wondering what will be involved with general manager Chris Ballard. We will see what happens there.”

The team selected Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he's still taking time to develop after injuries have limited him to 15 games in two pro seasons. Much of the blame has been pointed to Richardson's lack of growth on the field. The option could be presented to Steichen to stick around and continue working with him, as the team continues their quest for legitimacy in the AFC.

Shane Steichen hasn't lost faith in the Colts as a contender

As the Colts haven't met expectations since Steichen took over, the 39-year-old head coach sees potential with their current roster, and they could be playoff team next season.

“I think we’re really close,” Steichen said, per Joel A. Erickson of the IndyStar. “I do. When you have a season like this, you know, it’s frustrating, but we’ve got a lot of good guys in the locker room, I’ve said that before, and I know those guys will go out and fight like crazy to finish.”

The Colts face the Jacksonville Jaguars to conclude their season in Week 18, followed by a very pivotal offseason in 2025.