Lamar Jackson’s future in Maryland is a big question mark, and with the Baltimore Ravens uncertain if they can keep the star QB, the Atlanta Falcons could reportedly jump in to get him.

Jackson is on the final year of the four-year, $9.47 million deal he signed with the Ravens back in 2018. Now, the Ravens are facing the real possibility of losing him after they failed to reach a contract extension with him last offseason.

Now enter the Falcons. While Atlanta has yet to express an interest about chasing for the dual-threat QB, several people around the league see the franchise as a good landing spot for Jackson, and for a good reason.

“I asked a few people where they want to see Jackson next season, and the overwhelming answer: the Atlanta Falcons,” Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team reported. “It’s not that crazy when you remind yourself that this very team made a strong push to get Deshaun Watson last offseason. Jackson could be very effective in an offense with Kyle Pitts and Drake London, and with the run scheme Arthur Smith has incorporated.”

It remains to be seen if the Falcons will actually push for a trade for Lamar Jackson, but should the QB ask for a trade away from the Ravens, he certainly could be a nice option for the Atlanta squad.

Baltimore could really use more stability under center, especially with their running game developing nicely last season.

Fans will have to wait and see what will happen to Jackson and the Ravens, but it’s definitely worth keeping an eye on what the Falcons will do as well.