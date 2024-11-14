The Cleveland Browns may be out of playoff contention for the 2024-25 season, but they are not taking the foot off the pedal for the franchise's future. Head coach Kevin Stefanski is in his fifth year at the helm, hoisting a record of 39-37 with the Browns. Though Stefanski is expected to return to the team in the offseason, a window has swung wide open for Mike Vrabel to take over.

Stefanski was awarded AP Coach of the Year in 2023, but the Browns had a quick exit from the playoffs after getting obliterated by the Houston Texans 45-14 in the Wild Card. Vrabel signed to the team over the offseason as a consultant. He's been a quality presence in Cleveland since the Tennessee Titans parted ways with him at the end of last season.

It certainly hasn't been a desirable campaign for the Browns. They lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson to an Achilles injury after Week 7, and have only gotten three games out of star running back Nick Chubb since his long-awaited return.

The way the defense has performed this season is one of the positive takeaways. It ranks middle-of-the-pack in yards allowed per game, but have two scoring touchdowns. Much of how the defense has performed could be credited as much to Vrabel as it is to Stefanski.

In Tennessee, Vrabel built a strong defensive unit that mostly rallied around the running back and a somewhat conservative passing game. With that, he led the Titans to three playoff appearances in six seasons, and two AFC South titles.

Browns franchise with Mike Vrabel as head coach

Stefanski's COTY honor last season was completely deserved. Let's not try to suggest that it wasn't. However, the Browns just couldn't shake the “accident waiting to happen” aroma. And in the Wild Card against a rookie quarterback in C.J. Stroud and rookie head coach in DeMeco Ryans, everyone witnessed why that was the case.

If Stefanski got another job, the contractual offsets would likely limit the amount Cleveland would have to pay him after letting him go, according to Conor Orr of SI.com.

Vrabel would bring a different identity to the Browns as head coach. For now, it's just speculation as Stefanski seems content with his current role. But Stefanski could also take a long look at his options over the offseason, and decide that he'd be more inclined toward starting fresh elsewhere.