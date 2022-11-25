Published November 25, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

The sweepstakes for the services of former Pro Bowl free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wages on. Multiple teams have been interested in the veteran wideout as his recovery from an ACL injury nears its end. With Beckham Jr.’s cachet, he will have his pick of numerous contenders to sign with to make a run at a Super Bowl title. Connections to the Dallas Cowboys have been well documented, as has a potential return to the New York Giants. But, according to Ari Meirov of PFF, the list of potential suitors does not end there. Beckham Jr. has also reportedly drawn interest from the Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The former LSU product was taken by the New York Giants with the 12th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to the Cleveland Browns in 2019. In his Giants’ career, Beckham Jr. tallied 390 catches for 5,476 receiving yards and 44 touchdowns in addition to three Pro Bowl selections from 2012 to 2014 and an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honor, per Pro Football Reference. Last year, Beckham Jr. was a sparkplug member of the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams. Unfortunately, Beckham Jr. tore his ACL in the title game.

Assuming his recovery has gone well, whichever team lands Odell Beckham Jr. will assuredly receive a boost to their offense and bolster their championship chances. Any one of the Bills, Chiefs, Cowboys, Giants, or Ravens would become instantly stronger. While it is unlikely a resolution to this free agent frenzy will come before early December, all eyes will be on the veteran pass-catcher as he goes through various meetings.