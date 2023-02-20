The Dallas Cowboys reportedly have a contractual plan with star quarterback Dak Prescott, but interestingly, there are also rumors the team is intrigued by top prospect CJ Stroud.

An NFL source told CowboysSI.com on Monday that the team’s front office were interested in the Ohio State signal-caller.

“I don’t know the how,” the source said, “but Dallas is absolutely intrigued by Stroud.”

It would seemingly take a miracle for the Cowboys to actually get the star college QB, especially as the team has the No. 26 pick in the first round of April’s NFL Draft.

Stroud is considered one of the top two quarterbacks available in the draft, along with Alabama Crimson Tide standout Bryce Young. There’s very little chance that Stroud lasts five picks come April.

Whether Dallas considers Stroud a backup to Prescott or a potential replacement is not clear from the source.

Per CowboysSI.com: “As it stands, the Cowboys’ plan is to extend Prescott beyond his present remaining two years on his deal. That plan is about both creating new cap room (an extension can give Dallas $22 million of room for 2023) and about a trust in Prescott, 29, to be a ‘franchise QB’ for the rest of his career.”

Making things more complicated is the fact that the team’s COO Stephen Jones said recently that Prescott could be Dallas’ quarterback “for the next ten years.”

“I want to make sure I’m clear about that,” said Jones. “Dak’s going to be our guy over and over again just like Troy [Aikman] was, just like Tony Romo was, like [Roger] Staubach was.”

It’s certainly an interesting report; the Dallas Cowboys would have no need of a player like CJ Stroud if they truly believe that Dak Prescott is the guy to take them to Super Bowl contention in the near future.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Stroud threw for over 8,000 yards and 85 touchdowns in 2021-22 at Ohio State, becoming the school’s first two-time Heisman Trophy finalist.

Still, the rumor is probably nothing more than just that, but it certainly adds another level of intrigue to the Dallas Cowboys’ draft day plans with the event just two months away.