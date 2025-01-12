As the clock ticks down on the Dallas Cowboys’ exclusive negotiating window with head coach Mike McCarthy, significant contract talks have yet to materialize between the two parties, according to sources familiar with the discussions. With less than two days remaining before Tuesday’s deadline, the lack of substantial negotiations has fueled speculation about the team’s direction (per Lonestar Live's Josh Tolentino).

McCarthy, 61, just completed his fifth season as the Cowboys’ head coach, leading the team to a 7-10 record in 2024. The disappointing campaign concluded with a loss to the Washington Commanders in the regular-season finale, raising questions about McCarthy's long-term future in Dallas. His contract officially expired last Wednesday, though the Cowboys retain exclusive negotiation rights until Tuesday.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has remained notably quiet on McCarthy’s situation. This silence has sparked rumors that Jones may have alternative plans for the head coach position or could be waiting until the final moments to accelerate talks.

Meanwhile, other NFL teams with head coaching vacancies have been proactive in their searches. On Sunday, the New England Patriots announced the hiring of former Titans coach Mike Vrabel, highlighting the urgency with which some organizations are moving. Among the suitors reportedly interested in McCarthy’s services are the Chicago Bears, who requested permission to interview him last week. However, Dallas declined the request, signaling a potential desire to retain him.

McCarthy himself has expressed optimism about continuing with the Cowboys. “I have a lot invested here, and the Cowboys have a lot invested in me,” McCarthy said during a January 5 interview. “I’m definitely in a position with Jerry to move the program forward.”

Despite McCarthy’s confidence, the lack of action mirrors Jones’ approach to past contract negotiations. Last summer, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb both experienced delays in their respective deals, with agreements finalized only at critical junctures. This history suggests that a last-minute resolution with McCarthy remains possible.

Over his tenure in Dallas, McCarthy has compiled a 49-35 record, including a disappointing 1-3 playoff mark. His career coaching résumé, spanning 18 seasons with the Cowboys and Green Bay Packers, includes a 174-112-2 overall record and a Super Bowl XLV victory with the Packers. While his regular-season performance has been solid, playoff struggles and the team’s failure to meet expectations in 2024 have left some fans and analysts questioning whether he is the right coach to lead Dallas moving forward.

In addition to McCarthy’s contract, virtually all of the Cowboys’ assistant coaches face expiring deals on Tuesday. The potential turnover has added further urgency to the situation as the team seeks clarity heading into the offseason.

For now, the NFL world awaits Jones’ next move. Whether the Cowboys ultimately retain McCarthy or pivot in another direction, the decision will significantly shape the team’s immediate and long-term future.