For teams looking to add a new head coach this offseason, Sean Payton has emerged as quite an interesting option. Payton took a year off from coaching in the 2022 season, joining Fox Sports as an analyst instead, but after one season out of the game, it sounds like Payton is looking to return to coaching, and has already interviewed for several head coaching vacancies as a result.

One team that isn’t interested in Payton, despite rumors saying otherwise, is the Dallas Cowboys. Rumors have been swirling that Mike McCarthy’s job status could be in jeopardy, but it sounds like Jerry Jones has no interest in replacing him this offseason. But with the Cowboys out, an interesting mystery team appears to be making a push for Payton, adding even more intrigue to this situation.

Via Jane Slater:

“One other layer…As for Sean Payton, I’m told the Cowboys have had zero contact with him nor have the Saints with the Cowboys. Just putting this one to bed. Payton still engaged in conversations with multiple teams including an intriguing developing team.”

For the most part, Payton has been heavily linked to the Denver Broncos head coaching job, but there are several other teams who would likely be glad to put him in charge of their team. And while the Cowboys apparently have shown no interest in Payton, it looks like there’s another team that is developing as a real contender for Payton that we don’t know about.

Payton’s head coaching search has been a hot topic of discussion, and this update certainly makes it seem like it will continue to be a situation that bears watching over the next week or so. Whether or not this mystery team emerges and manages to land Payton will be worth keeping an eye on, as it could throw a big curveball in some teams offseason plans and make an already hectic offseason even more crazy.