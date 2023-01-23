Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones emphasized once again that Mike McCarthy’s job status doesn’t depend on the team’s playoff performance this season.

McCarthy’s future with the team has been a major talking point around NFL Twitter after the Cowboys fell to San Francisco 49ers in their Divisional Round showdown on Sunday. Many are urging Dallas to make some changes considering the consistent failure of the team to even make it to the conference championship. The last time the team reached the conference finals was in 1995, which was also when they last won the Super Bowl.

When asked about McCarthy’s job security, however, Jones emphasized that the veteran tactician remains safe as their head coach.

Sure enough Cowboys fans will have mixed feelings about that declaration. They just can’t seem to get over that playoff hump, and so it’s clear some changes are needed.

Nonetheless, it’s also understandable why Jerry Jones would want to keep Mike McCarthy. After he took over the team in 2020, the Cowboys have made it to the playoffs for two straight seasons now and recorded back-to-back 12-5 records.

It remains to be seen what Jones and the Cowboys will officially do as they head to the offseason. Nonetheless, there will certainly be plenty of eyes on them as the pressure on the team to compete for the title increases.