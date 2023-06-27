Despite perceptions that the running back market is as bad as ever, free agent Dalvin Cook seems to be drawing interest from quite a few teams after his release from the Minnesota Vikings a little over two weeks ago. Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler, has “multiple offers” on the table with teams like the Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos, among others, expressing interest, NFL insider Tom Pelissero revealed during a Tuesday appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.

“This is also not a situation where he doesn't have offers. Dalvin Cook has multiple offers right now and he's going to command a significant contract. I don't think he's taking a big discount to go back to Miami or anywhere else.”

Dalvin Cook, and not the Dolphins, Broncos or any other teams interested in the star free agent, seems to be the one who holds all of the cards in this situation.

The likes of the Dolphins and Broncos popped up as interested teams immediately after Cook's release from the Vikings- but the Florida State product has also seemingly expressed interest in joining the New York Jets.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While interest has been reported, no actual contract offers had been known up to this point. As for a timeline, Pelissero noted that it's possible Cook could be signed before training camp but that this could stretch into August.

Cook, soon-to-be 28, has amassed four straight 1000-yard rushing seasons while finally playing a full slate of games in 2022 for the first time in his career.

The star running back also recently told ESPN's Adam Schefter that he's going to have a “healthy shoulder” for the first time in two seasons.

Dalvin Cook will also have teams clamoring for his services, judging by Pelissero's reporting.