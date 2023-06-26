It is not an exaggeration to say the New York Jets are gearing up for maybe the most important season in their franchise's long history. That is the effect a Super Bowl-winning and future Hall of Fame quarterback like Aaron Rodgers has on a fan base starving for national relevance and postseason football.

In order to increase the odds of all of that coming to fruition, the organization might be tempted to sign free agent running back Dalvin Cook before training camp starts. Members of the team like head coach Robert Saleh and Garrett Wilson have already spoken on the matter, but now one of Cook's former teammates is giving his ringing endorsement.

“That'd be a special backfield with Breece {Hall} and Dalvin and the rookie {Israel Abanikanda} and what not, Mike Carter. I don't know,” former Minnesota Vikings and current Jets tight end Tyler Conklin told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Monday. “That's a lot of running backs, but I think that'd be special, especially in this outside zone scheme.”

Cook and Conklin played on the Vikings together for four seasons, so it is unsurprising that the 27-year-old would vouch for the star back. Though, he inadvertently mentioned a potential roadblock to such a reunion. Breece Hall. The 2022 second-rounder seized control of the starting job very quickly last season before devastatingly tearing his ACL last October. If he is fully healthy, the team might not want to curtail his growth by doling out significant carries to Dalvin Cook.

The potential to have the league's biggest two-headed monster is tantalizing, though. Compromises can be made when the goal is reaching the Super Bowl. But New York would still have financial hurdles to clear. A portion of the team's remaining cap space might be best used restructuring Aaron Rodgers' contract. That might make it tricky to pay top market value to the four-time Pro Bowler.

Tyler Conklin does not see a big issue, though. “There's plenty of room. We've got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl,” he said. That is hard to argue. Jets fans certainly won't.