After a long suspension by the NFL, wide receiver Calvin Ridley surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second time in his career in 2023. And with free agency already heating up, Ridley may have a mysterious team vying for his services.
NFL insider Jonathan Jones tweeted Tuesday that Ridley is being pursued by the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, as well as another team “lurking” in the proverbial shadows.
“Calvin Ridley remains the top free-agent wide receiver on the market,” Jones said. “The Jaguars wish to retain him, and the Patriots hope to sign him. Sources say there could be a darkhorse lurking as well. Money will be interesting with a deep draft class at that position coming.”
Calvin Ridley remains the top free-agent wide receiver on the market. The Jaguars wish to retain him, and the Patriots hope to sign him. Sources say there could be a darkhorse lurking as well. Money will be interesting with a deep draft class at that position coming.
— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 12, 2024
Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023 in his first season playing for the Jaguars. He spent a part of the 2022 season in Jacksonville after being traded by the Atlanta Falcons, for whom Ridley played for the first four seasons of his career.
While a member of the Falcons, Ridley was suspended by the league for the entire 2022 season after he was found to have bet on NFL games, including those involving the Falcons. The Jaguars traded for Ridley in November 2022, sacrificing two conditional draft picks.
In 2023, Ridley led the Jaguars in receiving yards and touchdowns. Jacksonville collapsed down the stretch of the season, however.
After starting the year with an 8-3 record, the team lost five of its final six games to let an AFC South and playoff berth slip away. In the last six games of the season, Ridley caught 29 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns.