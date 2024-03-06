It is well known that the receiver class in the 2024 NFL Draft is stacked. That is good news for receiver-needy teams because the crop of free agent receivers that originally looked stacked got a lot thinner when two of the top players at the position were given franchise tags, and a third was given a contract extension.
The Cincinnati Bengals put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Tee Higgins, and on the deadline to do so, the Indianapolis Colts did the same with Michael Pittman Jr. Additionally, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave Mike Evans a new two-year, $52 million deal. All three of those players are truly elite-level players, and they would have gotten paid handsomely on the open market.
Bringing in a star receiver in free agency would have been intriguing for a number of NFL teams, but now, those teams will be more likely to find depth in free agency. Free agency beings on March 13, and there are still some receivers who will be free to sign anywhere that will bring great value in 2024. Therefore, we ranked the 10 best upcoming free agents at the receiver position.
10. Odell Beckham Jr., Baltimore Ravens (age 31)
Odell Beckham Jr.'s best days are clearly behind him. The former New York Giant started his career out historically and was on a Hall of Fame trajectory. Unfortunately, injuries have taken large parts of the receiver's career away from him. Beckham Jr. isn't just a big name, though. There is still something left in the tank entering year 10 in the NFL.
Acrobatic catches and top-10-worthy plays probably won't be a regularity for Beckham going forward, but he still has sure hands and knows how to get open. It wasn't too long ago that we saw him have some big moments in Super Bowl LVI that helped the Los Angeles Rams win the championship. Of course, though, Beckham also got hurt in that game, and his ability to stay on the field will continue to be a concern going forward.
9. Noah Brown, Houston Texans (age 28)
As did a number of offensive players on the Houston Texans last season, Noah Brown broke out in 2023-24. His numbers were actually comparable to his last season with the Dallas Cowboys, but Brown proved that he can suffice as a third option.
The concern with Brown is that 325 of his 567 yards last season came over a two-game span in the middle of the season. That showcase also demonstrates that Brown might have a little more to his game than people give him credit for, but at age 28, he likely isn't developing much more than he already has.
8. K.J. Osborn, Minnesota Vikings (age 26)
If you are looking for a star receiver in free agency, K.J. Osborn probably isn't your guy. He makes the list of the top 10 free agent receivers, though, because he has been one of the best and most reliable third-option pass catchers for years now.
Osborn's numbers have been consistent in each of the last three seasons, and whichever team signs him can expect around 50 catches and 600 yards. Osborn is versatile enough to play both inside and outside. Additionally, Osborn is clutch, as he turns his game up a notch in the biggest moments.
7. Josh Reynolds, Detroit Lions (age 29)
The Detroit Lions offense was high-octane in 2023-24, and Josh Reynolds was the team's number two receiver. He struggled in the bright lights of the NFC Championship Game with a number of costly drops, but last season was an impressive one overall for Reynolds.
At 6-foot 3-inches, Reynolds is a big body option who can make possession catches and score in the red zone. The critiques against Reynolds are that he doesn't have great speed or get off from the line of scrimmage.
6. Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (age 27)
Curtis Samuel operates predominately out of the slot, and that is a position that is becoming more and more valuable. Samuel had 62 catches for 613 yards last season in a Washington Commanders' passing offense that produced more yards than anyone would have guessed.
For teams that don't want to break the bank but need another reliable pass-catching option, Samuel is your guy. He is as steady as they come and is even solid with the ball in his hands in yards-after-the-catch situations.
5. Tyler Boyd, Cincinnati Bengals (age 29)
For years, the Cincinnati Bengals have had one of the best receiver corps in the NFL. The team slapped Tee Higgins with the franchise tag, which means they might let Tyler Boyd walk in free agency.
Boyd started his Bengals tenure as their top target, but he eventually settled into a role as a complimentary player. That is what he will provide to whichever team signs him. Boyd is 29 years old, so he likely has some good years left, but last year was his worst season since 2017. Boyd still had 67 catches for 667 yards, though, which are great numbers for a third option.
4. Darnell Mooney, Chicago Bears (age 26)
The Chicago Bears have a low-volume passing attack, as they focus on the run and have one of the best rushing quarterbacks ever in Justin Fields. That has hurt Mooney's production since his 2021 season which saw him haul in 81 catches for 1,055 yards.
The Bears are lacking in the receiver department, and likely number one overall pick Caleb Williams will need all of the help he can get. Therefore, it would make sense to bring Mooney back, but his experience as a top option will be attractive to other teams looking to pick a receiver up through the free agent market.
Mooney hasn't surpassed 500 yards in each of the last two seasons, and he only has three receiving touchdowns over that span. Teams may be able to buy low on a player who has the potential to return to his 2021 form, as he is only 26 years old.
3. Gabe Davis, Buffalo Bills (age 25)
Big plays can make or break a team, and Gabe Davis is all about big plays. Davis is a speedster who is great at tracking down the deep ball, and that was a potent skill to have alongside a quarterback with a cannon of an arm like Josh Allen. However, if Davis wasn't catching the deep ball, he often was not contributing much to the offense.
He is a low-usage, high-reward player, but it would be nice if he was more effective in the short and intermediate areas on the field. Davis' numbers were nearly identical in each of the last two seasons, so whichever team signs him likely knows what they are going to be getting. The threat of him making plays down the field will also open up the offense for the rest of his team.
2. Calvin Ridley, Jacksonville Jaguars (age 29)
In his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, all signs pointed to Calvin Ridley having a monster season with Trevor Lawrence throwing him the football. Reports indicated that Ridley was dominant during training camp, and his route running seemed like a perfect fit for the Jaguars.
Because of this, Ridley's 2023 season was a disappointment in the eyes of some, but he still had a very good season. Ridley surpassed 1,000 yards, and he added eight touchdowns to boot.
Ridley's free agency will be an interesting one. Had the Jaguars reached an agreement on an extension with the receiver, they would have had to fork over a second-rounder to the Atlanta Falcons. Now that he is set to hit the open market, the Jaguars only have to give the Falcons a third-round pick. However, Jacksonville is now vulnerable to losing the receiver. The team has been cutting costs by releasing veterans so far this offseason. Perhaps that money can be allocated to bringing Ridley back.
1. Marquise Brown, Arizona Cardinals (age 26)
With Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr., and Mike Evans all off of the market, Marquise Brown becomes the top free agent receiver. Brown wins with speed, as he is one of the best deep threats in football. Brown did have somewhat of a down year last year, but that can be largely attributed to the fact that Joshua Dobbs and Clayton Tune were the ones throwing him the ball for much of the season, and Kyler Murray was still working some kinks out after his return from injury.
Last season, Brown played as the receiver number one for the Arizona Cardinals, but he is probably best as a second option. He lacks size and isn't great as a possession receiver. Elite speed is hard to come by, though, and that will make Brown highly coveted this offseason.
The Cardinals moved on from a number of veterans last year as a part of their rebuild, but they didn't trade Brown. He is also good friends with Murray. Those facts mean that the team will likely try to bring him back, but nothing is guaranteed once free agency starts.